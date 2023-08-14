Aug 14 • 1HR 53M

Razib Khan: Genetic Founding Crimes and Straussian End Times

Anonymous Accounts, Infanticide, Genomic Models, and Christianity

 
Brian Chau
Razib Khan
Razib Khan is a geneticist, host of the Unsupervised Learning podcast, and writer of an excellent newsletter.

https://twitter.com/razibkhan

Razib Khan's Unsupervised Learning

Conversations on genetics, history, politics, books, culture and evolution

Mentioned in the episode:

https://thenetworkstate.com/microhistory-and-macrohistory

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/The_Son_Also_Rises_(book)

Timestamps:

0:00 Anons

14:00 Genetic Crimes

57:00 Genomic Models

1:12:00 Strauss

