Razib Khan: Genetic Founding Crimes and Straussian End Times
Anonymous Accounts, Infanticide, Genomic Models, and Christianity
Razib Khan is a geneticist, host of the Unsupervised Learning podcast, and writer of an excellent newsletter.
https://twitter.com/razibkhan
https://thenetworkstate.com/microhistory-and-macrohistory
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/The_Son_Also_Rises_(book)
0:00 Anons
14:00 Genetic Crimes
57:00 Genomic Models
1:12:00 Strauss