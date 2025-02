Tracing Woodgrains

Reliable Sources: How Wikipedia Admin David Gerard Launders His Grudges Into the Public Record

Note: I am closer to this story than to many of my others. As always, I write aiming to provide a thorough and honest picture, but this should be read as the view of a close onlooker who has known about much within this story for years and has strong opinions about the matter, not a disinterested observer coming across something foreign and new. If you…