Steve Hsu is the founder of SuperFocus.AI, Genomic Prediction, Othram, and SafeWeb. He is a professor of Theoretical Physics and of Computational Mathematics, Science, and Engineering at Michigan State University.
Find Steve:
https://superfocus.ai/
https://infoproc.blogspot.com/
Alliance for the Future:
https://www.affuture.org/contact/
Email me:
chau [at] affuture [dot] org
Mentioned in the episode:
https://www.manifold1.com/episodes/john-schulman-openai-and-recent-advances-in-artificial-intelligence-16
https://www.manifold1.com/episodes/ai-on-your-phone-tim-dettmers-on-quantization-of-neural-networks-41
https://www.manifold1.com/episodes/huawei-and-the-us-china-chip-war-44
Steve Hsu: Solving AI Hallucination