From the New World
Alliance for the Future podcast
Steve Hsu: Solving AI Hallucination
0:00
-54:31

Steve Hsu: Solving AI Hallucination

Retrieval Augmented Generation, Hardware, and Defeating China
Brian Chau
Apr 03, 2024
Share

Steve Hsu is the founder of SuperFocus.AI, Genomic Prediction, Othram, and SafeWeb. He is a professor of Theoretical Physics and of Computational Mathematics, Science, and Engineering at Michigan State University.

Find Steve:

https://superfocus.ai/

https://twitter.com/hsu_steve

https://infoproc.blogspot.com/

Alliance for the Future:

https://www.affuture.org/contact/

Email me:

chau [at] affuture [dot] org

Mentioned in the episode:

Understanding AI
Large language models, explained with a minimum of math and jargon
Hi, it’s Tim Lee. I’m a journalist with a master’s degree in computer science. This post is the result of two months of in-depth research. If you find it helpful, please subscribe to get future articles delivered straight to your inbox. Today’s post is co-authored with Sean Trott, a cognitive scientist at the University of California, San Diego. If you a…
Read more
8 months ago · 774 likes · 92 comments · Timothy B Lee and Sean Trott

https://www.manifold1.com/episodes/john-schulman-openai-and-recent-advances-in-artificial-intelligence-16

https://www.manifold1.com/episodes/ai-on-your-phone-tim-dettmers-on-quantization-of-neural-networks-41

https://www.manifold1.com/episodes/huawei-and-the-us-china-chip-war-44

0 Comments
From the New World
Alliance for the Future podcast
Weekly concise AI policy podcast.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Brian Chau
Recent Episodes
20:01
Perry Metzger: Announcing Alliance for the Future
  
Brian Chau