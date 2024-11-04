Find Todd:
https://progresschamber.org/team/todd-oboyle/
https://progresschamber.org/wp-content/uploads/2024/08/Democratic-Cost-of-Living-Agenda-CHOP.pdf
Mentioned in the episode:
https://www.affuture.org/research/7-preemption/
https://www.ftc.gov/news-events/news/press-releases/2024/02/ftc-proposes-new-protections-combat-ai-impersonation-individuals
https://www.vox.com/2024-elections/377170/kamala-harris-economic-policy-new-progressive-economics
https://www.rstreet.org/commentary/ai-and-public-health-part-3-how-ai-can-revolutionize-drug-discovery/
Todd O'Boyle: The Abundance Coalition