Tyler Cowen: No Such Thing As Talent Decline
0:00
-1:11:51

Tyler Cowen: No Such Thing As Talent Decline

Brian Chau
Oct 01, 2024
Transcript

[Interview republished in the main section so that it appears on the regular podcast feed]

Find Tyler:

https://marginalrevolution.com/

https://x.com/tylercowen

Find me:

AI Meetup / SB 1047 is Over Party:
https://lu.ma/sa5q2tko

Alliance for the Future: 
https://www.affuture.org/donate/ 

See the world as it is, not as you wish it to be. Everything else is application.
By Brian Chau

https://x.com/psychosort

Mentioned in the episode:

Chuck Schumer report

https://www.schumer.senate.gov/imo/media/doc/Roadmap_Electronic1.32pm.pdf

AI Safety is dead:

https://www.bloomberg.com/opinion/articles/2024-05-21/ai-safety-is-dead-and-chuck-schumer-faces-risks

Pelosi on SB 1047:

https://pelosi.house.gov/news/press-releases/pelosi-statement-opposition-california-senate-bill-1047

SB 1047 Timeline:
https://reason.com/2024/08/16/california-lawmakers-face-backlash-over-doomsday-driven-ai-bill

GOAT book

https://goatgreatesteconomistofalltime.ai/en

CSIS Report on Open Source and Defense:

https://www.csis.org/analysis/defense-priorities-open-source-ai-debate

Change in vibes post:

https://marginalrevolution.com/marginalrevolution/2024/07/the-changes-in-vibes-why-did-they-happen.html

Elites:

https://marginalrevolution.com/marginalrevolution/2024/09/a-simple-theory-of-which-thinkers-support-the-elites-or-not.html

Noah US State Capacity:

Noahpinion
U.S. state capacity is actually pretty high
There’s a widespread narrative out there that the United States is a nation in rapid decline — perhaps even terminal decline. In fact, I myself bought into and promulgated that narrative. For example, in March 2020, after witnessing the U.S. fail to scale up Covid testing, I…
Read more
3 years ago · 62 likes · 26 comments · Noah Smith

The Art of Power:

https://www.simonandschuster.com/books/The-Art-of-Power/Nancy-Pelosi/9781668048047

