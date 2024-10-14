Find Ari and Jon:
https://www.thenewatlantis.com/authors/ari-schulman
https://x.com/arischulman
https://x.com/jonaskonas
Mentioned in the Episode:
https://www.nytimes.com/2024/09/09/opinion/ivf-debate.html
https://www.thenewatlantis.com/publications/open-wallets-empty-hearts
https://www.thenewatlantis.com/publications/who-is-the-new-atlantis-for
https://www.thenewatlantis.com/publications/the-paradox-of-conservative-bioethics
https://www.thenewatlantis.com/publications/for-whom-shall-we-build
https://www.thenewatlantis.com/publications/rational-magic
https://www.thenewatlantis.com/publications/welcoming-our-new-robot-overlords
Ari Schulman and Jon Askonas: Technology's Hidden Theology