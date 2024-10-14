From the New World
Ari Schulman and Jon Askonas: Technology's Hidden Theology
Biotech wars, Utopian Protestantism, Effective Altruism's Vanity Problem, and the Rediscovery of Metaphysics
Brian Chau
Oct 14, 2024
Transcript

Find Ari and Jon:

https://www.thenewatlantis.com/authors/ari-schulman
https://x.com/arischulman
https://x.com/jonaskonas

Jon Askonas: Politics is Downstream of Technology

Brian Chau
·
March 20, 2023
Jon Askonas: Politics is Downstream of Technology

Jon Askonas is a professor at The Catholic University of America and a contributor to the New Atlantis and Compact. We discuss technological change, Marshall McLuhan, why conservatism is prone to grift, Democracy, the January 6th hearings, Rene Girard, and apocalypse.

Read full story

Mentioned in the Episode:

https://www.nytimes.com/2024/09/09/opinion/ivf-debate.html  

https://www.thenewatlantis.com/publications/open-wallets-empty-hearts

https://www.thenewatlantis.com/publications/who-is-the-new-atlantis-for

https://www.thenewatlantis.com/publications/the-paradox-of-conservative-bioethics 

https://www.thenewatlantis.com/publications/for-whom-shall-we-build

https://www.thenewatlantis.com/publications/rational-magic

https://www.thenewatlantis.com/publications/welcoming-our-new-robot-overlords

https://x.com/xenocosmography/status/1843120642402767069

