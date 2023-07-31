Jul 31 • 3HR 34M

Bo Winegard and Matt Archer: Three Hereditarians Debate Immigration

Plus Pronatalism, Embryo Selection, Gene Editing, Elite Theory, and Aporia Magazine

 
Brian Chau
Aporia
Writes Aporia Subscribe
THE podcast on institutions.
Matthew Archer is the Editor-in-Chief of Aporia, a social science substack devoted to exploring controversial and important ideas in a fair & rigorous manner. Bo Winegard is the Executive Editor of Aporia and an independent scholar. He has a PhD in social psychology.

Find Aporia:

Aporia

Ideas for a future worth wanting.

https://twitter.com/AporiaMagazine

https://twitter.com/EPoe187

Mentioned in the episode:

https://twitter.com/RichardHanania/status/1659910385141686273?s=20

https://www.fromthenew.world/p/richard-hanania-returns-how-status#details

https://twitter.com/AporiaMagazine/status/1671217007650390017

https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S2666560321000438

