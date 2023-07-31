Bo Winegard and Matt Archer: Three Hereditarians Debate Immigration

Episode details
Comments
Matthew Archer is the Editor-in-Chief of Aporia, a social science substack devoted to exploring controversial and important ideas in a fair & rigorous manner. Bo Winegard is the Executive Editor of Aporia and an independent scholar. He has a PhD in social psychology.
Find Aporia:
https://twitter.com/AporiaMagazine
Mentioned in the episode:
https://twitter.com/RichardHanania/status/1659910385141686273?s=20
https://www.fromthenew.world/p/richard-hanania-returns-how-status#details
https://twitter.com/AporiaMagazine/status/1671217007650390017
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S2666560321000438