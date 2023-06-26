Jun 26 • 2HR 8M

Jacob Siegel: Social Media Censorship and the Hoax of the Century

Plus Rationalism, The War in Afghanistan, and Machine Learning

1
 
Jacob Siegel is a senior editor of Tablet Magazine and a co-host of the Manifesto! podcast. He is also the author of the landmark article “A Guide to Understanding the Hoax of the Century”.

Find Jacob:

https://www.tabletmag.com/sections/news/articles/guide-understanding-hoax-century-thirteen-ways-looking-disinformation

https://twitter.com/Jacob__Siegel

https://www.tabletmag.com/contributors/jacob-siegel

https://manifesto.fireside.fm/

https://www.fromthenew.world/p/jacob-siegel-a-friendly-quarrel-in

Mentioned on the Episode:

https://www.fromthenew.world/p/jon-askonas-politics-is-downstream#details

https://americanmind.org/memo/black-boxing-democracy/

https://www.thenewatlantis.com/publications/what-was-the-fact

https://www.amazon.ca/Two-Faces-Liberalism-John-Gray/dp/1565846788

https://www.nas.org/academic-questions/35/4/four-reasons-why-heterodox-academy-failed

