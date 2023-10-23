Oct 23 • 2HR 35M

James Pethokoukis: The Case for Techno-Optimism

Plus Coalitional Politics, The Roots of Growth, and Whether a "Tech Right" is Possible

Transcript

James Pethokoukis is the author of The Conservative Futurist: How to Create the Sci-Fi World We Were Promised, and a senior fellow at the American Enterprise Institute.

Find James:

https://twitter.com/JimPethokoukis

Faster, Please!

Discovering, creating, and inventing a better world through technological innovation, economic growth, and pro-progress culture.
By James Pethokoukis

https://www.amazon.ca/Conservative-Futurist-Create-Sci-Fi-Promised/dp/1546005544

Mentioned in the episode:

https://www.fromthenew.world/p/marc-andreesen-the-time-to-fight#details

https://www.amazon.ca/iGen-Super-Connected-Rebellious-Happy-Adulthood/dp/1501151983

https://www.amazon.ca/Two-Parent-Privilege-Americans-Stopped-Getting/dp/0226817784

