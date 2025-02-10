From the New World
Lomez: Inside the Regime Change
Founding Passage Press, the Virtues and Flaws of Elite Theory, and Fostering Cultural Roots
Brian Chau
and
Jonathan Keeperman
Feb 10, 2025
Transcript

Lomez, also known as Jonathan Keeperman, is the founder of Passage Press.

Find Lomez:

https://passage.press/

Office Hours with Lomez
CEO and Founder of Passage Press. Writing and some audio (maybe). "It's a little early to tell what this will turn into."
By Jonathan Keeperman

https://x.com/L0m3z

Mentioned in the episode:

https://www.amazon.com/Machiavellians-Defenders-Freedom-James-Burnham/dp/1470889269

https://blog.rootclaim.com/rootclaims-covid-19-origins-debate-results/

https://www.ecohealthalliance.org/2013/09/ecohealth-alliance-announces-new-award-from-usaid-to-combat-disease-emergence-and-climate-change-in-asia

https://www.fromthenew.world/p/james-pogue-nature-strife-and-american

https://www.ft.com/content/a46cb128-1f74-4621-ab0b-242a76583105

Gray Mirror
The pleasure of error
After a week, I think it’s clear that Donald Trump was not engaging in hyperbole when he told the libs: “we will do things to you that have never been done before.” What an incredible line! What a comedian! What a prophet! Many such cases…
Read more
12 days ago · 464 likes · Curtis Yarvin

https://www.fromthenew.world/p/classic-episode-curtis-yarvin-summoning

