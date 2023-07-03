Jul 3 • 2HR 44M

Lyman Stone: Growing the Population - A Kitchen Sink Approach

On Religion, Pronatalism, Marriage, and Political Dealmaking

9
 
0:00
-2:44:15
Open in playerListen on);
    Substack App
    Download MP3
    Get a private RSS link for listening
    Subscribe to From the New World to get a private link for listening in your favorite podcast player. Learn about RSS.

Appears in this episode

Brian Chau
THE podcast on institutions.
Episode details
9 comments

Lyman Stone is a Demographer and Writer, focusing on the issues of pronatalism, family, and religion.

Find Lyman:

https://twitter.com/lymanstoneky

https://sites.google.com/view/lymanstone/home

Mentioned in the episode:

https://www.fromthenew.world/p/malcolm-collins-the-parasite-precipe

https://www.fromthenew.world/p/simone-collins-optimized-dating-parasocial#details

https://www.fromthenew.world/p/eric-kaufmann-whiteshift-blueshift#details

https://www.amazon.com/Birth-Control-American-Modernity-History/dp/1316519589

9
Share