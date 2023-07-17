Noah Smith: We Can Build Again

Noahpinion

LLMs are not going to destroy the human race

“This is the sort of thing you lifeforms enjoy, is it?” — Marvin the Paranoid Android Five years ago, if you told me that in 2023 I would be writing a post arguing that chatbots are not likely to wipe out humanity, I would have said “…Yeah, sounds about right.” Not because I knew anything about progress in large language models five years ago, but becaus…