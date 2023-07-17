Jul 17 • 2HR 54M

Noah Smith: We Can Build Again

The Case Against Doomers of All Kinds

 
Brian Chau
Noah Smith
Noah Smith is an economist, former Bloomberg columnist and the writer of the Noahpinion newsletter.

Find Noah:

Noahpinion

By Noah Smith

https://twitter.com/Noahpinion

Mentioned in the episode:

https://www.nytimes.com/2023/04/02/opinion/democrats-liberalism.html

https://technomancers.ai/japan-goes-all-in-copyright-doesnt-apply-to-ai-training/

https://www.amazon.ca/Concrete-Economics-Hamilton-Approach-Economic/dp/1422189813

https://eig.org/new-start-ups-break-record-in-2021-unpacking-the-numbers/

https://twitter.com/BrandonLBradfor

https://twitter.com/wil_da_beast630

