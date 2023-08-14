Post-Podcast Reflection (Razib Khan)

Share this postPost-Podcast Reflection (Razib Khan)www.fromthenew.worldCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesOtherAug 14 • 39MPost-Podcast Reflection (Razib Khan)The Anon Resource Curse, Genetic Crimes of Envy, Strauss, How Complex Is Too Complex for Models12 hrs ago1Share this postPost-Podcast Reflection (Razib Khan)www.fromthenew.worldCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesOther2Upgrade to listenAppears in this episodeBrian ChauTHE podcast on institutions.SubscribeEpisode details2 commentsRazib Khan: Genetic Founding Crimes and Straussian End TimesBrian Chau and Razib Khan·Aug 14Listen now (113 mins) | Razib Khan is a geneticist, host of the Unsupervised Learning podcast, and writer of an excellent newsletter. Find Razib: https://twitter.com/razibkhan Mentioned in the episode: https://thenetworkstate.com/microhistory-and-macrohistory https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/The_Son_Also_Rises_(book)Read full storyMichael Lind Stands Up For The OppressedBrian Chau·Aug 12Michael Lind hates the idea of a biological elite. It runs against everything he has fought for. If people believed it, it would justify the rule of Democrats, Woke Capital, and worst of all, Libertarians. It’s a dangerous idea. It is so dangerous that he will not read a single scientific study on the topic. It is rumored that if you show Michael Lind a …Read full story Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trialSubscribe to From the New World to listen to this episode and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.Start trialAlready a paid subscriber? Sign in