Post-Podcast Reflection (Razib Khan)

Brian Chau
Razib Khan: Genetic Founding Crimes and Straussian End Times

Brian Chau and Razib Khan
Aug 14
Razib Khan: Genetic Founding Crimes and Straussian End Times

Listen now (113 mins) | Razib Khan is a geneticist, host of the Unsupervised Learning podcast, and writer of an excellent newsletter. Find Razib: https://twitter.com/razibkhan Mentioned in the episode: https://thenetworkstate.com/microhistory-and-macrohistory https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/The_Son_Also_Rises_(book)

Michael Lind Stands Up For The Oppressed

Brian Chau
Aug 12
Michael Lind Stands Up For The Oppressed

Michael Lind hates the idea of a biological elite. It runs against everything he has fought for. If people believed it, it would justify the rule of Democrats, Woke Capital, and worst of all, Libertarians. It’s a dangerous idea. It is so dangerous that he will not read a single scientific study on the topic. It is rumored that if you show Michael Lind a …

