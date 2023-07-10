Jul 10 • 2HR 22M

Richard Hanania: Liberalism Might Just Be Closer to Human Nature

On Conservative Victories, Affirmative Action, RFK, Populism, and Effective Conservatism

 
Brian Chau
Richard Hanania
Richard Hanania is the author of “Public Choice Theory and the Illusion of Grand Strategy” and the upcoming book “The Origins of Woke: Civil Rights Law, Corporate America, and the Triumph of Identity Politics”. He is also the author of an excellent newsletter.

Find Richard:

Richard Hanania's Newsletter

Foreign policy, American politics, and social science

https://twitter.com/RichardHanania

https://www.amazon.com/Public-Choice-Theory-Illusion-Strategy-ebook/dp/B09L9Y2W7S

https://www.amazon.ca/Origins-Woke-Corporate-Identity-Politics-ebook/dp/B0BHWMJWW3

Richard Hanania: Why Activists Control the World, Groomerism as Right-Wing Wokeness, and the Libertarian Machine

Brian Chau
·
May 2, 2022
Richard Hanania: Why Activists Control the World, Groomerism as Right-Wing Wokeness, and the Libertarian Machine

Listen now | Richard Hanania is the president of the Center for the Study of Partisanship and Ideology (CSPI), author of Public Choice Theory and the Illusion of Grand Strategy, a visiting fellow at UT Austin, and the writer of richardhanania.substack.com. He is a brilliant analyst and policy thinker of social change, bureaucracy, civil rights law, and political ins…

Read full story

Richard Hanania Returns: How Status Competition Created the Culture War

Brian Chau and Richard Hanania
·
December 19, 2022
Richard Hanania Returns: How Status Competition Created the Culture War

Listen now (151 min) | Richard Hanania’s substack Follow Richard on Twitter: https://twitter.com/RichardHanania A Psychological Theory of the Culture War On DeSantis Reagan and Civil Rights Law His first time on FTNW: Bryan Caplan on FTNW: Michelle Goldberg on Trump and Mental Illness

Read full story

Mentioned in the episode:

Richard Hanania's Newsletter
SCOTUS Must Go for the Heart of the Race State
Within a few months, it’s likely that the Supreme Court will eliminate the explicit consideration of race in college and university admissions in the consolidated cases of SFFA v. Harvard and SFFA v. UNC. This is a big deal, and should be celebrated, if for no other reason than it pushes the law in the right direction. At the same time, while listening …
Read more
3 months ago · 98 likes · 101 comments · Richard Hanania
Richard Hanania's Newsletter
Class Affirmative Action Is Worse
With the official end of affirmative action in college admissions, there has been increasing discussion about the possibility of institutions using class-based preferences. Here’s a piece in The New York Times telling Democrats to take the opportunity provided by…
Read more
6 days ago · 123 likes · 136 comments · Richard Hanania

https://www.nytimes.com/2023/07/02/us/affirmative-action-university-of-california-davis.html

https://projects.fivethirtyeight.com/polls/president-primary-r/2024/national/

https://www.penguinrandomhouse.com/books/618154/regime-change-by-patrick-j-deneen/

Slow Boring
The strange death of education reform, part one
I keep trying to write an article about the strange death of the education reform movement and the extent to which many of the contemporary woke wars emerged from these once-intense, now-forgotten battlegrounds. Every time I sit down to write it, though, the column spirals out of control. But this is my newsletter and I can do what I want, so instead it’s going to be a…
Read more
4 months ago · 187 likes · 372 comments · Matthew Yglesias
Richard Hanania's Newsletter
The Old School Reformer's Case for Privatizing Education
Matt Yglesias has published a highly informative series of essays on the recent history of education reform (Part I here). You should read all four pieces, but the basic idea is that around the time of the first Obama administration, there was something of a bipartisan consensus in favor of shaking up the status quo, through doing things like introducin…
Read more
2 months ago · 109 likes · 87 comments · Richard Hanania

https://press.princeton.edu/books/paperback/9780691146256/the-rise-of-the-conservative-legal-movement

