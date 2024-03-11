From the New World
Saagar Enjeti - Will The Realignment Make It to DC?
0:00
-59:30

Saagar Enjeti - Will The Realignment Make It to DC?

Trump, Why Populists Can't Pass Policy, The Social Media Revolution, and AI
Brian Chau
Mar 11, 2024
Saagar Enjeti is the co-host and co-founder of Breaking Points.

Find Saagar:

https://www.youtube.com/@breakingpoints

https://twitter.com/esaagar

Alliance for the Future:

https://www.affuture.org/donate/

https://www.affuture.org/contact/

https://twitter.com/psychosort/

Mentioned in the Episode:

AI Pluralism Newsletter

Google Gemini’s Woke Catechism

Brian Chau
·
Feb 23
Google Gemini’s Woke Catechism

Google released its ChatGPT competitor, Gemini. In its latest update, it added image generation to further compete with ChatGPT. This was a complete disaster. The measures Google took to finetine its model to behave according to far-left ideology was on full display. I went through Google’s Gemini paper to show exactly how this ideological conditioning …

Read full story
AI Pluralism Newsletter

Hardware is Centralized, Software is Decentralized

Brian Chau
·
Feb 21
Hardware is Centralized, Software is Decentralized

Many people have messaged me about a new paper the Effective Altruists have put out. It mainly summarizes topics already covered in this newsletter. Still, it’s useful to go over many of the same facts and point out that once again, there’s broad agreement over what is vulnerable to regulation. Near the end, I write a bit about the importance of comprom…

Read full story

https://www.amazon.com/Bad-Therapy-Kids-Arent-Growing-ebook/dp/B0CBYHTV2D

https://thenewpress.com/books/two-faces-of-liberalism

https://www.amazon.com/Master-Senate-Years-Lyndon-Johnson/dp/0394720954

Brian Chau
