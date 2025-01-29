Talking DeepSeek and the Meaning Crisis with Richard Hanania

Find Richard:
https://www.amazon.com/Origins-Woke-Corporate-Identity-Politics/dp/0063237210
Mentioned in the episode:
https://www.fromthenew.world/p/deepseek-v3-and-r1
https://www.fromthenew.world/p/martin-casado-ai-hard-limits
https://www.fromthenew.world/p/jeffrey-ding-defeat-china-ai-diffusion
https://www.amazon.com/Technology-Rise-Great-Powers-International/dp/0691260346
https://about.fb.com/news/2024/07/open-source-ai-is-the-path-forward/
https://github.com/huggingface/open-r1
https://economics.mit.edu/sites/default/files/2024-05/The%20Simple%20Macroeconomics%20of%20AI.pdf
Share this post