Talking DeepSeek and the Meaning Crisis with Richard Hanania

Warning: mild audio quality problems
Brian Chau
Jan 29, 2025
Transcript

Find Richard:

Richard Hanania's Newsletter
Foreign policy, American politics, and social science

https://x.com/richardhanania/

https://www.amazon.com/Origins-Woke-Corporate-Identity-Politics/dp/0063237210

Mentioned in the episode:

https://www.fromthenew.world/p/deepseek-v3-and-r1

https://www.fromthenew.world/p/martin-casado-ai-hard-limits

https://www.fromthenew.world/p/jeffrey-ding-defeat-china-ai-diffusion

https://www.amazon.com/Technology-Rise-Great-Powers-International/dp/0691260346

https://about.fb.com/news/2024/07/open-source-ai-is-the-path-forward/

https://github.com/huggingface/open-r1

https://economics.mit.edu/sites/default/files/2024-05/The%20Simple%20Macroeconomics%20of%20AI.pdf

Appears in episode
Brian Chau
