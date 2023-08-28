Aug 28 • 2HR 19M

[Fixed] Thaddeus Russell: The Age of Distrust and the Return of the Senses

Plus Libertarian factions, Social Media Censorship, Old Versus New Pride, and the Case for Tax Evasion

Brian Chau
THE podcast on institutions.
Find Thaddeus:

https://www.thaddeusrussell.com/

https://twitter.com/ThaddeusRussell

Mentioned in the episode:

https://www.fromthenew.world/p/jacob-siegel-social-media-censorship#details

https://www.thaddeusrussell.com/podcast/202

https://www.tabletmag.com/sections/news/articles/guide-understanding-hoax-century-thirteen-ways-looking-disinformation

https://americanaffairsjournal.org/2020/05/data-driven-defeat-information-versus-interests-in-afghanistan/

https://www.amazon.ca/iGen-Super-Connected-Rebellious-Happy-Adulthood/dp/1501151983

https://www.thecoddling.com/

